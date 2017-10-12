State Democrats Call For Special Session to Respond to Puerto Rican Evacuees Entering the State

State Democrats are calling on the Federal and State Government to do more to help the Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

Lawmakers held a press conference this afternoon in the Capitol demanding a special session to come up with a plan for how to deal with the thousands of evacuees expected to flood into the state.

They want more state aid for evacuees, a plan to integrate the thousands of new school children expected to arrive and to ensure Puerto Ricans who show up can access healthcare and affordable housing.

“When they’re here, they need help. They’re not leaving right away if they don’t have a place to go back to and so we urge as my colleague urged further, we need to help them there and we need to help them here. These are our brothers and sisters. These are American citizens. These are Puerto Ricans,” said Representative Amy Mercado.

Some estimates predict as many as 100,000 Puerto Ricans may come to Florida.