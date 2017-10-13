Frank White Joins Race For Attorney General

A freshman legislator from Pensacola, Frank White, has entered the race for Attorney General to succeed term limited Pam Bondi.

White says he will be the conservative voice in the race.

“You know first I want to protect consumers, and especially seniors. That’s my top priority. Second, I want to fight those who are attacking the Constitution. So stand up for our constitution, fighting liberal tax, and finally just know every tax payer dollar that goes into that office will be spent wisely,” said White.

White joins Ashley Moody, a former Judge from Hillsborough County and Bondi’s pick for a replacement.

State Representative Jay Fant of Jacksonville is also seek the top law enforcement job.