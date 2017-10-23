House to Consider New Plane for Next Governor

Last week we told you the next Governor of Florida will have to own his own plane or the state will have to buy them one, after Rick Scott sold the planes after taking office. Scott has been traveling on his person jet for almost seven years. Now, Carlos Trujillo, the Chairman of the House Appropriations committee says the plane will likely be in this coming years budget.

“I think it’s important for the Governor to have access to his constituency, So I think some of the more remote places in Florida, they are difficult to get to. Florida is a very large state, so I think its important to have access to some of the more remote places around the state” says Trujillo.

The chairman says he will look at options to lease or buy a jet for the next Governor. Scott did not answer directly when asked if he would veto the appropriation if its in the 2018-19 state budget.