Florida Lawmakers Seek End to Gender Pay Gap

Female State Lawmakers are back with legislation to close the pay gap between men and women in the state.

On average, women doing the same job make about 80 cents on the dollar compared to male coworkers.

The legislation puts harsh penalties on employers found to be practicing wage discrimination.

The bill also allows employees to sue for lost wages on the basis of wage discrimination.

“It is an issue of fairness. It is an issue of basic decency. When we steal from half of our workforce every hour of their working lives it impacts all of us. Our families and our ability to have a livelihood that we deserve,” said State Senator Linda Stewart.

Last year, the bill was never heard by a committee.