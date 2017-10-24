Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Lucius Annaeus Seneca
    "The less we deserve good fortune, the more we hope for it."
  • Benjamin Franklin
    "He that lives upon hope will die fasting."
  • Juvenal
    "All wish to possess knowledge, but few, comparatively speaking, are willing to pay the price."
  • Pope Paul VI
    "Of all human activities, man's listening to God is the supreme act of his reasoning and will."

Florida Lawmakers Seek End to Gender Pay Gap

October 24th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
Female State Lawmakers are back with legislation to close the pay gap between men and women in the state.
On average, women doing the same job make about 80 cents on the dollar compared to male coworkers.
The legislation puts harsh penalties on employers found to be practicing wage discrimination.
The bill also allows employees to sue for lost wages on the basis of wage discrimination.
“It is an issue of fairness. It is an issue of basic decency. When we steal from half of our workforce every hour of their working lives it impacts all of us. Our families and our ability to have a livelihood that we deserve,” said State Senator Linda Stewart.
Last year, the bill was never heard by a committee.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com