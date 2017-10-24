It’s official: Bill Galvano to Lead Florida Senate in 2018.

State Senator Bill Galvano of Bradenton was officially designated President of the Florida Senate for 2018 through 2020. The 51 year old Galvano is a problem solver, who successfully negotiated a gambling deal with the Seminole tribe and fought for better funding for colleges and universities. he also negotiated the resignation of a former member earlier this year after he was accused of making racial remarks. Galvano says deals all start with understanding.

“I try to be as empathetic as I can, and if you try to understand the issue from the other perspective. and often times, when people just starting talking together and looking at an issue together, starting at the 30 thousand foot level and getting into the weeds you seem to be able to get somewhere” says the next Senate President.

Colleagues who praised Galvano say he is a policy workhorse who’s willing to take no deal instead of a bad deal.