Lawmakers Grill DOH Over Medical Marijuana Implementation

The Department of Health is taking flack from Legislators over its implementation of medical marijuana in the state.

In a Senate health committee legislators took the Department of Health to task over wait times for Maijuana ID cards and the departments failure to meet its October third deadline to approve five new licenses.

“We’re fed up with it. We’re not buying the excuses. We’re tired of the excuses and we need answers on why this agency is ignoring a statutory directive to get these licenses and these cards out there,” said State Senator Dana Young.

The Department blames the licensing delays on pending lawsuits.

It says wait times for cards to be issued should be reduced once a company is chosen to outsource the manufacturing of the cards.