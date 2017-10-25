Puerto Rican Response Questioned

Florida has already spent millions on Puerto Ricans fleeing the island territory and as Mike Vasilinda tells us, the Senate Budget Committee in the State Capitol was told hundreds of millions more is likely going to be needed.

State Senator Victor Torres made an impassioned plea to the states budget writers: Set money aside for the thousands of Puerto Ricans who have already come or will come to Florida in the near future.

“I ask you for appropriate action as if it were your family members who are suffering in the same circumstances.” Torres teared up at the end of his presentation.

State Education Commissioner Pam Steward told the budget committee that students are already impacting Florida schools.

“We have a count of 3,066 statewide from Puerto rico, and 4,074 from the Virgin Islands” said Stewart.

While lawmakers say they support the influx of Puerto Ricans, they are unhappy the Governor is spending money without consulting them.

An aide to Governor Rick Scott got an earful over the offices spending of more than seven hundred thousand dollars on three centers to help Puerto Ricans come to Florida. Senate Appropriations Chair Jack Latvala raised the question of the legality of the spending.

“There seems to be a question of whether the pure reading of the governor’s power on the emergency order gives that authority.”

An estimated 60 thousand Puerto Ricans are already here. Many are starting to wear out their welcome with relatives.

Rep. Rene Plasencia (R-Orlando) says there is a pending crisis for affordable housing.

“There is a law that limits the amount of people, the occupancy limit for a dwelling. And some people are being threatened with evection. Some have already been evicted” Plasencia told reporters.

And after pressure from lawmakers Nurses and other professionals will find it easier to work in Florida as the state adopts expedited licensing requirements.

The state is waiving licensing fees for professionals for thirty days to give the a chance to work and get back on their feet before paying for their licenses.