What’s CRC? Here’s the Answer

Florida is the only state in the country that requires a group to revise its constitution every 20 years, so as Mike Vasilinda tells us, it’s not surprising how few know about the Constitution Revision Commission, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention.

Five point four million people have moved to Florida since the last time the Constitutional revision commission met in 1997. A survey by the Florida Bar shows 8 in 10 Floridians have never heard of it. One of them is retired postal worker Willie Mitchell.

“I have not got the slightest clue, what you talk a CRC?” Mitchell told us when we stopped him on the street. Rick Pararo also didn’t know what CRC stood for.

Q”Do you know what it is?”

“No sir, I don’t.

“Constitution Revision Commission”.

What make the commission so power and one of a kind is that any changes it proposes go directly to the 2018 Ballot.

So far, the 37 member commission made up of political insiders has filed 80 ideas for consideration. They range from automatically restoring felons rights to weakening the privacy amendment which gives added protections to a woman’s right to choose.

During the previous two times the CRC put proposals on the ballot, the results were mixed.”

In 1978, 8 Proposals from the commission all went down in flames. Twenty years later, Voters approved 8 of 9 amendments.

“We don’t know what this revision commission will put forward, something that’s significant or not.”

Sandy D’alemberte has been involved with the revision process since it was first created in 1968.

“We ought to pay attention, because they potential for good and evil is really quite great” says the President Emeritus of Florida State University.

Under new CRC rules, 22 of the 37 members must agree to send a proposal to voters.

The commission’s 37 members are appointed by the Governor, legislative leaders, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Florida. As Attorney General Pam Bondi is an automatic member of the Commission.