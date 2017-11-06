FSU Suspends All Greek Activities Indefinitely Following Death of Pi Kappa Phi Pledge

Florida State University has announced it’s suspending all Greek Activities indefinitely after an off campus fraternity party ended in the death of a 20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi pledge.

Fraternities are keeping their lips sealed surrounding the death as the University tries to address the party culture in it’s fraternities and sororities.

20 year old Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey was found dead Friday morning at a Tallahassee residence about a mile off campus.

Police are still investigating the exact cause of death.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a part.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said this in a video message posted on Facebook Monday afternoon, “We’re waiting on the results of an autopsy report, so no cause of death has been determined.”

Members of Pi Kappa Phi university stayed silent when we attempted to interview them and their official phone line is disconnected.

So far police have interviewed more than 50 people, with more interviews expected.

Another member of Pi Kappa Phi, Garrett John Marcy has been arrested for cocaine trafficking.

The utility account on the off campus house where Coffey was found is registered to Thomas Rohrlack.

He was charged with underage drinking in 2015.

In the absence of an official cause of death the University is banning all Greek activities on campus indefinitely.

It’s the harshest penalty the university has ever put on it’s Greek life.

“Unfortunately we have got to take steps in a serious manor with our partners and stake holders and students to make sure it doesn’t happen again and that’s my pledge to our students, to their parents and certainly to this community,” said FSU President John Thrasher durring a press conference Monday afternoon.

Neighboring fraternity members refused to comment when asked about the suspension.

Another fraternity told us, “We’re not suspended…You’re suspended.”

Along with suspending Greek life, the university is also putting a temporary ban on alcohol at events held by student organizations on or off campus.

More than 700 organizations will be affected.

No arrests have been made in direct connection with the death as of now.

The University has not confirmed whether any students are facing expulsion as of yet.