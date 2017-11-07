Parents and Students say Fraternity Death Won’t Deter Enrollment

Police in the state Capitol are continuing to interview people surrounding the death of a 20 year old FSU Student after a night of drinking last Friday. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, charges could come sooner than later.

Four days after 20 year old Andrew Coffey, a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge was found unresponsive, Tallahassee Police released a highly redacted 8 page report. It shows four initial interviews. Neighbors have told us that 5 people lived at the property. Police have since conducted more than 50 interviews and more are planned.

Dozens of high schools students were touring the campus Tuesday morning with their parents. None of the parents said the death would deter them from sending their child to FSU. Dana Andrews and her daughter came from Oviedo, Fl.

“I feel like it can affect any school anywhere. Any home. Any family” said Andrews.

Victor Krasynskyy came with his daughter from Cape Coral.

“I hope that my daughter has better judgement” said the confident father.

University President John Thrasher says a temporary ban all greek activity on the campus was the right thing to do.

“I didn’t see another way getting attention, their attention, without doing that. We want to take a pause and try to figure out what to do as a community, FSU community, Greek community, FSU at large to try and solve these problems” Thrasher told us in a one on one interview.

Fraternity and sorority members we asked about the ban had one response.

“I can’t comment.”

“No Comment”

Even the President here admits to going through a ritual when he joined a fraternity back in the 1960’s.

Most non Greek students, including Jacob Son of Miami were glad some action was taken.

“We can’t just let innocent children die. Some response is a good response. I think less drinking is a good response” the Graduate Student told us.

The President said he was hopeful the investigation would be complete by weeks end or early next week.

FSU made their second drug trafficking arrest today. A member of the same fraternity as the student who died, Pi kappa Phi, 22 year old Daniel Charles Martin was charged with a second degree felony sale of a controlled substance. The undercover operation was underway before Friday’s death.