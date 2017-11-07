Scott Tax Cuts Smaller

Governor Rick Scott is urging Floridians to write Congress and ask they pass the Presidents tax package. One of the reasons for the push, is that at 180 million dollars, the Governor is offering the smallest tax cut package in his 7 years in office. Instead this year, he is pushing big increases for environmental spending and for teachers.

“I’ve got a big agenda. I think I have 425 days to go and I’m gonna fight everyday. I’m still want to end up where this state is the best place to get a job, your kids a better education here, and people are safe here” said Scott at a gaggle following the Cabinet meeting.

The push for more spending means Scott won’t be able to abolish the Corporate Income tax he has sought to end since taking office.