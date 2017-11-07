Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • George Will
    "Voters don't decide issues, they decide who will decide issues."
  • Albert Camus
    "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better."
  • Blaise Pascal
    "You always admire what you really don't understand."
  • Mignon McLaughlin
    "The only courage that matters is the kind that gets you from one moment to the next."

Scott Tax Cuts Smaller

November 7th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott is urging Floridians to write Congress and ask they pass the Presidents tax package. One of the reasons for the push, is that at 180 million dollars, the Governor is offering the smallest tax cut package in his 7 years in office. Instead this year, he is pushing big increases for environmental spending and for teachers.

“I’ve got a big agenda. I think I have 425 days to go and I’m gonna fight everyday. I’m still want to end up where this state is the best place to get a job, your kids a better education here, and people are safe here” said Scott at a gaggle following the Cabinet meeting.

The push for more spending means Scott won’t be able to abolish the Corporate Income tax he has sought to end since taking office.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com