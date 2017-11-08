Welcome to

Advocates Push for end to Sexual Harassment in Florida Politics

November 8th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

State Senate leaders say they are looking for ways to make sure employees who come forward with sexual harassment or other claims do not face retaliation. At the same time, advocates for women and several House members called the highly charged political environment was ripe with abuse of women. Representative Amy Mercado of Orlando says the latest accusations are nothing new.

“There are real problems here concerning harassment and treatment of women. Do not be fooled. this is not new or an isolated incident this year. these issues ingrained in the political culture here.”

Ina addition to policies protecting women, the advocates another way to end harassment in the process is to elect more women.

