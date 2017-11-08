Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Pope Paul VI
    "Never reach out your hand unless you're willing to extend an arm."
  • George Will
    "Voters don't decide issues, they decide who will decide issues."
  • Albert Camus
    "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better."
  • Blaise Pascal
    "You always admire what you really don't understand."

Mom’s Demand Action

November 8th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

150 women donned red shirts and rode busses to the State Capitol Wednesday to fight for tougher background checks and other gun laws. Gay Valimont came from Gulf Breeze. She’s the mother of a five year old and she worries the state isn’t doing enough to arrest felons who try to buy guns.

“Right now in Florida, if you are a convicted felon, and you fail a background check, you are not reported to local authorities. those people will go on to buy guns illegally and commit crimes” says the volunteer chapter leader.

The moms are also telling lawmakers not to make it easier to carry a gun on a college campus, or to allow suits against businesses that prohibit concealed carry on their premises.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com