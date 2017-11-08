Mom’s Demand Action

150 women donned red shirts and rode busses to the State Capitol Wednesday to fight for tougher background checks and other gun laws. Gay Valimont came from Gulf Breeze. She’s the mother of a five year old and she worries the state isn’t doing enough to arrest felons who try to buy guns.

“Right now in Florida, if you are a convicted felon, and you fail a background check, you are not reported to local authorities. those people will go on to buy guns illegally and commit crimes” says the volunteer chapter leader.

The moms are also telling lawmakers not to make it easier to carry a gun on a college campus, or to allow suits against businesses that prohibit concealed carry on their premises.