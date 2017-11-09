Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Edith Wharton
    "True originality consists not in a new manner but in a new vision."
  • Pope Paul VI
    "Never reach out your hand unless you're willing to extend an arm."
  • George Will
    "Voters don't decide issues, they decide who will decide issues."
  • Albert Camus
    "Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better."

Latvala Takes Polygraph, Senate Names Investigator

November 9th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

A lawyer for embattled State Senator Jack Latvala today released results of a polygraph which purports to show Latvala answered truthfully when he denied sexually harassing employees in the State Senate. At least on formal complaint has been filed. Lawyer Steve Andrews has yet to receive the complaint, which he says puts his client at a disadvantage.

“So I don’t know what else the Senator can do. He’s denied it. He’s voluntarily taken a polygraph. And everything we could identify from the Politico article  he was polygraphed on at his insistence. So, I don’t what else we can really do. I would hope the Senate, in the rules procedure, say any complaint witness should be recommended to give a polygraph” says Andrews.

Q:”So you’d like who ever is complaining to also take one?”

“It would seem to be fair.”

The Senate today, also selected selected Jackson Lewis, a nationwide employment law firm, to conduct the investigation.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com