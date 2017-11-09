Latvala Takes Polygraph, Senate Names Investigator

A lawyer for embattled State Senator Jack Latvala today released results of a polygraph which purports to show Latvala answered truthfully when he denied sexually harassing employees in the State Senate. At least on formal complaint has been filed. Lawyer Steve Andrews has yet to receive the complaint, which he says puts his client at a disadvantage.

“So I don’t know what else the Senator can do. He’s denied it. He’s voluntarily taken a polygraph. And everything we could identify from the Politico article he was polygraphed on at his insistence. So, I don’t what else we can really do. I would hope the Senate, in the rules procedure, say any complaint witness should be recommended to give a polygraph” says Andrews.

Q:”So you’d like who ever is complaining to also take one?”

“It would seem to be fair.”

The Senate today, also selected selected Jackson Lewis, a nationwide employment law firm, to conduct the investigation.