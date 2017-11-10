Welcome to

FSU Seminole Guard Holds Vigil at Florida’s Vietnam Memorial

November 10th, 2017 by Jake Stofan
At the veteran’s memorial at the state Capitol each year, FSU’s Seminole Guard ROTC program carry out a tradition that goes back decades.
The Guards members march in hour long shifts past the names of Florida soldiers who lost their lives in the Vietnam war. Jacob Roberts is leading this years vigil.
“So as a senior I’ve done this for the past 4 years and just being able to lead it and just see all of these freshman through seniors come up and respect their veterans. It just means a lot. It’s a really deep gratitude that I have,” said Captain Jacob Roberts with the Seminole Guard.
The Seminole Guardsmen stay posted at the memorial for a full 24 hours leading up to the Veteran’s day parade in the capital city.

