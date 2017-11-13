FSU Death Still Under Investigation

Greek organizations at Florida State University remain unable to participate as a group in this weekends homecoming events. As Mike Vasilinda tells us, there is also one fewer fraternity on the FSU campus.

20 year old Andrew Coffey was at least the 136th person who has died in the US as a result of hazing. The deaths date back to 1838. Coffey died a mile from Campus after a night of drinking.

The Greek letters at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity have been removed. The Fraternity’s charter was revoked Frida by it’s national organization. It sited violations of social event policies the day Coffey died.

The death led FSU President John Thrasher to cancel all greek activities indefinitely.

“Have you spoken with the family?” we asked.

“I talked to the mom Friday night the day the young man passed away.. And I had a very…a conversation that was private and serious. I’ll just leave it at that” said Thrasher.

Trouble is not new to the fraternity. Last year, the chapter at the University of South Florida was suspended after a 16 year old girl was raped.

9 Pi Kappa Phi chapters remain active in Florida.

The remaining 54 Fraternities and Sororities here at FSU remain banned from taking part in any homecoming activities this coming weekend.

Asked for how long the suspension of Greek activities will last, FSU President John Thrasher said it was up to the Greek organizations to come up with what he’s calling the new normal.

“Not long. I hope really no long. A lot of things can happen in a very short time, if we get the cooperation of everybody, and I think we will” says President Thrasher.

Coffey’s death remains under investigation.

While Pi Kappa Phi has had its troubles, it has also produced two former Supreme Court justices in Florida, as well as the former CEO of Public, M. Clayton Hollis. University of Florida Alum Ben Hill Griffin, for whom the football stadium at UF is named, was also a member of Pi Kappa Phi.