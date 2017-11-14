Florida Chamber Wishlist

The Florida Chamber listed 41 priorities for lawmakers this coming year. The wishlist is topped by ending insurance abuses, worker compensation insurance costs. Chamber President Mark Wilson says dealing with the future growth of the state is a must.

“We’re gonna grow by five and a half more people. We’re going to add fifty million more visitors. And we’re going to add five million more drivers, and so when we look at infrastructure, when we look at water, when we look at the environment. when we look at energy, the bottom line is that we need twenty percent more water by the year 2030, and the focus of the Florida Chamber is to work with the legislature to cocoa on what the science says we should do” wilson told reporters.

The Chambers list for 2018 is ambitious. It was asked whether the ongoing sex scandals would make it hard to get anything done. Their reply. The Governor, Speaker, and Senate President can agree on anything and get it done.