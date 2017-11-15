Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Billy Wilder
    "Hindsight is always twenty-twenty."
  • Paul Valery
    "The best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up."
  • Helen Keller
    "Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light."
  • Edwin Markham
    "It is better to rust out than wear out."

Senate Backs School Funding Boost at Local Taxpayer Expense

November 15th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

Governor Rick Scott’s final budget is asking for a two hundred dollar per student increase. Nearly six hundred million of the increase would come from local taxpayers in what is know as the Required Local Effort, or RLE. The plan doesn’t’t increase property owners milage rates, but it does use the growth in property values to fund schools. Senate Budget Chair Rob Bradley says that doesn’t qualify as a tax increase.

“We’re very committed in the Senate to K 12 education. A very important part of that commitment is making sure we have the RLE. And so, it’s not a tax increase. We agree with the Governor” Bradley told reporters after his first meeting as budget chair.

Whether or not paying more is a tax increase or not has been a point of contention between lawmakers last year and the year before.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com