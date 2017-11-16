Haitians Seek Notice before Temporary Status Ends

50 or so Haitian refugees walked the hallways of the State Capitol today, they came to ask the estate to send a message to Congress Give Haitians in the US on temporary status, which is set to expire early next year, at least 18 months to make arrangements to go home. The Committee voted overwhelming for the resolution sponsored by State Senator Daphne Campbell.

“Everyone understands they re not asking to stay on temporary status all the time. Just give us the time to be ready, that’s all” says Campbell.

Q: Give enough time?” we asked.

“Yes, make decisions or be prepared. You know if I have to leave, I can sell my home, my business, to know where I am going to leave my children” says Campbell, who is of Haitian descent.

Some of the 60 thousand Haitians here have been in the US on temporary status since an earthquake rocked the island nation in 2010.