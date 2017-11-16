Welcome to

Hurricane Panels wants Answers on Debris Removal

November 16th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

The House Select Committee on the Hurricane Irma response began delving into why its taking to long to remove tree limbs and other debris since the storm passed. Rep. Paul Renner says its important to know what went wrong before the next storm.

“We want to look and see what happened. you know, did people skirt their contractual obligations and what the remedy should be going forward for that. And how do we make sure in the next storm that we get debris picked up in the shortest time possible, Look at best practices” the Palm Coast representative told us.

In some counties, debris was taken to a central staging area quickly, where other contractors than permanently disposed of the debris.

