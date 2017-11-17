Welcome to

Democratic Party Chair Resigns Under Pressure

November 17th, 2017 by Mike Vasilinda

All four announced democratic candidates today called on the chairman of their party to resign after six women came forward and said he leered at them and created a hostile environment by using a breast shaped exercise ball. The got they wish. Candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew gillum says it is for the best.

“If women have to fell like they have to go two by two  into their bosses office to avoid an environment of fear or intimidation, or inappropriateness, then something is clearly wrong and we have to change that dynamic, so the chairman stepping down was the right thing to do” says Gillum.

Bittel says he is working with others in the party to set an election for his successor.

