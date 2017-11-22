Welcome to

Crime in Florida Down, But Reported Rapes Are Up Compared to 2016

November 22nd, 2017 by Jake Stofan
According to the latest report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement the first half of 2017 saw crime drop 2%.
Gretl Plessinger with FDLE says it reflects success of law enforcement.
“So it shows that crime is down across the state of Florida again, for more than four decades,” said Plessinger.
But rape is up 8% over the same time period in 2016.
Historically, sex crimes are greatly under reported.
The Florida Council Against Sexual Violence says the numbers may actually be a good sign, not indicating a rise in the total number of rapes in the state, but instead a greater number of victims willing to come forward.
Criminologists have multiple theories for what caused the increase.
Jennifer Dritt, Executive Director of the Council believes it may be the result of a greater societal sensitivity towards sex crimes.
A trend she sees continuing to gain momentum.
“There’s more attention to sexual assault. There’s some statewide projects that are helping inform law enforcement about conducting trauma informed investigations,” said Dritt.
Statistically murders are down 5%, but that’s only because of the 49 victims who lost their lives in the Pulse Night Club Shooting.
Removing them from the equation, shows murders are up 3%.
Returns on stolen property are also low.
Six out of ten people who have their cars stolen get them back, while only 8% of people who have other property taken ever see it again.
Florida also saw reports of domestic violence drop 1%.

