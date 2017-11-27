Black Friday Gun Sales up About 9% in 2017

Nationally, a record setting 203 thousand people under background checks to purchase firearms on Black Friday .

Here in Florida, gun buyers were also out in force.

10,976 people sought to purchase a gun in the state.

The number is about 9% higher than Black Friday last year and nearly 40% higher than the 6,700 gun buyers in 2013.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson Gretl Plessinger says the checks were steady throughout Friday .

“It’s a good indicator that gun sales are up. We don’t track gun sales,” said Plessinger. “We track the number of background checks we do and that’s not necessarily equal to gun sales so one could think they were going to purchase a gun and decide not to purchase a firearm or they could maybe purchase two on an approval for example.”

Another 73 hundred people also applied to purchase guns on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

So far this year FDLE has conducted just over 865 thousand background checks.

The state set a record last year when the number of gun buyers surpassed the one million mark.