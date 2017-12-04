Police Still Investigating Pi Kappa Phi Pledge’s Death More than a Month Later

20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey died November third, at an off campus fraternity party.

The Tallahassee Police Department says results of a toxicology report have yet to be released.

No arrests have been made.

The department is still in the process of interviewing at least 50 people.

“And that is simply what’s taking the time is that we have to go through each and every person, because if this was your loved one or family member you would not want us to stop at 22, because 23 may have the most important information in the case,” said TPD Public Information Officer Dave Northway.

In the days after Coffey’s body was discovered the Pi Kappa Phi chapter at FSU was permanently closed.

The university also moved to suspend all Greek Life following the death.

Some students on campus say they’ve noticed a change in the atmosphere over the past month.

Ariel Baron says the ban has made a positive impact on the campus.

“It just seems to be a little bit less tense. A little less like, it always seem like someone was trying to hid something I guess,” said Baron.

Others like Sam Morrison say they miss the charitable side of Greek Life.

“I think that’s more the thing than the actual drink ban,” said Morrison.

At least one student told us, despite the alcohol ban, FSU’s partying habits remain unchanged.

Student’s have simply had to find new venues.

“Just the lack of fraternity parties. There’s just a couple more house parties, a couple more [people] going out,” said Sonja Mihailnovic.

FSU tells us talks between the university and Greek Life are on-going.

They’re working on programs, policies and procedures that the university can create and implement to prevent future deaths.

The goal is to announce those policies sometime next semester.

We reached out to the office of Fraternity and Sorority Life at FSU for an update on the discussions between the university on Greek Life following the suspension, but were denied comment.