Legislation Filed to Protect Religious Freedom of Businesses

As the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case in which a Colorado baker refused to make a specialty cake for a gay wedding, claiming it violated his Christian faith, a Florida Lawmaker has filed a bill taking the bakers side.

The Legislation would protect businesses in the state from state sanctions in cases where they refuse to create something because of their religion. Social Justice advocates fear the proposal would open the door for discrimination to be disguised as religious freedom.

Sponsor Representative Jay Fant says it will make Florida more attractive to businesses.

“That’s why I call it the Free Enterprise Protection Act. We want to expand business in Florida. We want to employ more people. We want Governor Scott to claim that he has even more jobs in the state. This is to give comfort to small business owners and entrepreneurs to say, ” I’m not going to be persecuted by the state for my religious beliefs,” said Fant.

Fant says the protections granted to businesses in his bill wont allow for discrimination of minority groups, noting the Civil Rights Act protects special classes from being denied a service.