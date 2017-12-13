First Amendment Foundation Takes Aim at CRC

The First Amendment Foundation is criticizing the Constitutional Revision Commission for ignoring procedures and failing to comply with rules.

The criticisms include Commissioners advancing proposals that impact their own interests, and ignoring open meeting rules. Many meetings are cluttered with procedural errors, which have to be addressed during the meeting and then corrected. Attorney General Pam Bondi sits on the commission. She says she’s well aware of the issues, but is more concerned with some of the ideas being considered.

“Lots. Lots of procedural issues. My general opinion is I think a lot of this needs to be handled by the Legislature, not in our constitution. I think I’ve said that the entire time I’ve been Attorney General. You know we have to be careful how we change the constitution of our state, but again we’re looking at everything and hopefully some of this can be passed through the Legislature this year,” said Bondi.

Any amendment proposed by the Commission requires sixty percent voter approval next November.