Governor Rick Scott Signs Executive Order on Sexual Harrassment

Governor Rick Scott today issued an executive order requiring state agencies to give sexual harassment training to new employees within 30 days of their hire. The order also lays out procedures for all agencies to follow when dealing with sexual harassment complaints.

“Every agency was doing it a little bit differently. What this did was set up a process where we have clear expectations of what the training would be, what the reporting process would be. It’s all just to make sure we have a process that works,” said Governor Scott.

Scott also said his PSC Appointee who withdrew his nomination after reports of lewd activity did the right thing.