New Survey Show Floridians Are Unprepared For Future Hurricane Seasons

A recent survey by the National Hurricane Survival Initiative found that 51% of Floridians say they were unprepared in at least one way leading up to Hurricane Irma and many are still unprepared for a future disaster.

The survey exposed numerous knowledge gaps in the states population from misunderstanding insurance coverage to not knowing about financing options that could help protect their homes.

Former FEMA Director Craig Fugate says the findings are a sign Floridians need to get ready sooner, as storm seasons like the one in 2017 are likely to become the new normal.

“The thing about 2017: three of the hurricanes set record for intensity, for pressure, for rainfall, and duration. Those are not records you want to keep breaking every year. But we did it in one year we see these more intense storms, we saw storms with more rain. Floridians need to take the time now between hurricane seasons to get ready before the storms strike again,” said Fugate.

While four out ten Floridians evacuated for the storm, one in four say after this Hurricane season they’re less confident in Hurricane forecasts after this season.