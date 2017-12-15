Grand Jury Preparing to Investigate Pi Kappa Phi Pledge’s Death

A Grand Jury in the State Capitol will look into the death of an FSU fraternity pledge who died after a night of partying last month.

FSU student and Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey was found dead in early November, following an off campus party.

The Tallahassee Police Department is still investigating the case.

“There were somewhere in the vicinity of fifty plus people that needed to be interviewed and that is simply what is taking the time,” said Officer Dave Northway with TPD.

Now, a Grand Jury is preparing to review the case.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says they’ll determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary.

“Tallahassee Police Department, Florida State University Police Department as well as those entities and the people who were involved at Pi Kappa Phi in total are all going to be places we’re trying to glean information,” said Campbell.

Days after the death, FSU announced it would suspend Greek Life on campus.

We caught up with frat members following the announcement. One member told us, “ We’re not suspended, you’re suspended.”

The phrase became a rallying cry for fraternities around the state.

It’s been displayed at frat houses at UCF and Gainesville.

It was also carved into a cave wall in Georgia and put on a Christmas sweater.

More than a month has passed since FSU suspended Greek Life following the death, But the university still doesn’t have a timeline for when the suspension will be lifted.

It’s the same message President John Thrasher has pushed since we spoke with him at FSU’s Homecoming Parade in November.

“That’s what all of this is about. We’re trying to find solutions, but we want the students to work with us to find those solutions,” said Thrasher.

The Grand Jury will hear testimony Monday and Tuesday .

A decision on whether charges will be filed is likely before Christmas.

FSU declined to comment on the upcoming Grand Jury investigation.