FDLE Says Mike Williams’ Body Has Been Discover After 17 Years

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the 17-year-old missing persons case of 31-year-old Mike Williams has officially become a murder investigation.

Williams disappeared on December 16th 2000 after he left his home to go on a duck hunting trip at Lake Seminole near the Florida Georgia boarder. The State Attorney’s Office began investigating the case in 2004. Over the last 13 years law enforcement has spent 3 thousand hours investigating the case. Now police say they have a body and have confirmed Williams was in fact murdered.

“When Mike was killed he was only 31-years-old. He was a husband, a father, a son and a brother. As a property appraiser, Mike had a promising and bright future ahead of him. I ask the public to remain patient as we work diligently to bring the person or persons responsible for Mike’s death to justice,” said FDLE Special Agent in Charge, Mark Perez.

The update comes just a day after Williams’ former best friend, Brian Winchester, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the kidnapping of William’s wife Denise. Six months before the disappearance, the best friend sold Williams a million dollar life insurance policy. Police are not releasing specific details in the case yet. FDLE is asking anyone with information about the case to call 800-342-0820