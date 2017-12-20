Grand Jury Report Reveals New Details in FSU Pledge’s Death

As a passed out 20 year old Andrew Coffey lay dying from alcohol poisoning, Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members moved his body and continued playing pool around him. Coffey’s big brother charged with watching him left the house.

The findings are contained in a 17-page presentment filed by the Grand Jury investigating the death.

The Grand Jury stopped short of indicting anyone in the death of a 20 year old FSU Fraternity pledge, but it says evidence shows criminal conduct.

“We’re going to continue the investigation… There is still outstanding forensic evidence that’s being reviewed and we will base all charges based on the evidence that we review,” said State Attorney Jack Campbell.

The night of his death Coffey had consumed an entire bottle of 101 proof bourbon. He was found without a pulse by a fraternity member the next morning, who called and texted 5 other frat members before calling police.

More than half of the fraternity members refused police interviews following Coffey’s death.

The presentation says testimonies before the grand jury seemed insincere and shallow, suggesting they were more concerned with keeping out of trouble than providing useful information to investigators.

“The apathy and the narcissism of those around him bothered me a lot,” said Campbell.

FSU President John Thrasher released a statement saying, “Now, our grief is compounded by frustration with the lack of information and cooperation by many of the individuals who may have been present during the final hours of Andrew’s life.”

The Grand Jury asked FSU to consider changing its student code of conduct to require students to cooperate with law enforcement during investigations or face expulsion. It also recommended allowing police to enter fraternity homes without warrant or notice and for the university to create a score card for fraternities.

In response to the Grand Jury presentment FSU says, “We appreciate the efforts of the grand jury, and we welcome, and will strongly consider, its recommendations as we seek to change the fraternity culture for the benefit, safety and well-being of all our students and the community.