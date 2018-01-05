Welcome to

Offshore Oil Drilling Could Be Coming to Florida

January 5th, 2018 by Jake Stofan
The Trump administration says it will allow new offshore oil drilling in nearly all United States Coastal waters… including here in Florida.
The administrations proposal includes 47 potential leases including one on Florida’s coast off the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Leases for drillers could start in 2023.
Both of Florida’s US Senators and Governor Rick Scott oppose the plan.
Julie Wraithmell is the Interim Executive Director of Audubon Florida. She says drilling in the gulf could devastate Florida’s coast.
“It’s just unthinkable. I know I sit everyday at my desk with my paper weight of tar balls from 2010 and think goodness gracious how could we ever do that again and to see such a casual announcement just really gives me pause,” said Wraithmell.
Governor Rick Scott has asked for a meeting with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, to discuss removing Florida coasts from consideration for drilling.

