Generators a Top Legislative Priority for Nursing Homes in 2018

Florida nursing homes are asking the Legislature for fifty million dollars in this years budget.

They would use the cash to help improve staffing, quality of care and help pay for the installation of generators, which they say can cost up to three hundred fifty thousand dollars for larger facilities.

The homes successfully challenged an emergency rule requiring the generators after Hurricane Irma related deaths in south Florida.

Now, multiple legislative proposals would require each to have a generator, but nursing homes say they would prefer to work with the Governor on a new rule.

“Our hope is that the Governor’s Office would work with us, would work with the parties who challenged the nursing home rule and sit down with us and work it out because again, we don’t disagree with his goal of putting [in] generators,” said lobbyist for the Florida Health Care Association Bob Asztalos. “The disagreement has been how to get there and we think that if we can work together, we can get there.”