Mary McLeod Bethune Statue Legislation Approved

January 11th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Mary McLeod Bethune is one step closer to representing the state of Florida in Statuary Hall in the U-S Capitol. A state Senate committee today approved her to replace Confederate General Kirby Smith. The General only spent time as a child in Florida. Mary McLeod Bethune founded what I now Bethune Cookman University, but University President Herbert Grimes says the founder was much more than an educator.

“We have to consider her as one of the first civil rights advocates. She worked for four different Presidents, from President Hoover, Coolidge, Roosevelt and Truman. She was even involved in helping to craft the charter for the United Nations in 1945. Her work goes beyond just being an educator. It impacted all of this country” says Grimes.

Replacing the Confederate General is expected to cost a little over three hundred thousand dollars, a cost the Univers

