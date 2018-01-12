Haitian State Senator Daphne Campbell Wants Trump’s Resignation

State lawmakers in Tallahassee are condemning a tweet by President Trump in which he referred to under developed nations with derogatory slang. Florida’s first lawmaker of Haitian descent is calling on Trump to publicly apologize or resign.

“If he refuse to do it, he needs to resign. He needs to resign, simple as that. I don’t think he need an impeachment. I don’t think he need anything. It’s fairness. Enough is enough. He just needs to give his resignation as the President,” said Senator Daphne Campbell. “He’s not qualified, not fitted to be President and to represent anyone in the United States of America. American made on immigrants.”

Trump’s tweet was also referenced dozens of times by Democrats debating immigration reform in the State House this afternoon.