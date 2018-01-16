Legislators Celebrate Religious Freedom Day

In honor of Religious freedom day Lawmakers in the 30 states around the country held press conferences reaffirming their commitment to the right to religious freedom guaranteed in the US constitution.

In Florida lawmakers touted last year’s Legislation which guarantees religious freedom in Florida schools. They also mentioned a new proposal put forward this year to require public schools to display the words, “In God We Trust.”

“This generation and the generation to come must be educated and exposed to foundational principles that made America the super structure that it is today, but it must start from the foundation,” said Daniels.

The religious freedom day holiday honors Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia Statute for Religious freedom. It become law on this day 232 years ago.