Texting While Driving Ban Passes House Committee

Legislators touted a new texting while driving ban ahead of a favorable vote by a house committee Thursday morning.

Lawmakers stood alongside law enforcement and victims of distracted driving accidents.

The legislation would make texting while driving a primary offense, meaning officers could pull drivers over for using their phones behind the wheel even if they don’t commit another traffic infraction.

The goal is to cut down on the growing number of fatal accidents caused by distracted drivers in the state. There were more than 50,000 accidents and 200 fatalities in 2016.

Demetrius Branca lost his son Anthony after a texting driver hit him while he was driving his motorcycle to school.

“It is too late for Anthony. It is too late for many many others. Many other stories that I have heard that break my heart. I have to go to sleep at night with images in my head that I do not want,” said Branca. “So I’m here today to advocate for harsher distracted driving laws because that is what is going to save our kids, our friends, our families and our parents.”

Florida is one of only four states where texting while driving is a secondary offense.