Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • William Whewell
    "Every failure is a step to success."
  • Clarence Day
    "We must make the best of those ills which cannot be avoided."
  • Richard Whately
    "A man who gives his children habits of industry provides for them better than by giving them fortune."
  • Jean Paul
    "Music is moonlight in the gloomy night of life."

Fixing Florida’s Prison Problems One Inmate at a Time

February 1st, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida’s prison population has grown 373 percent over the last 40 years, while the state population has only doubled over the same time period. Taxpayers are now spending more than 2 billion dollars to house 96 thousand prisoners. A study commissioned by the State Senate is recommending a handful of ways to reduce the population without risking safety. Len Engel is with the Crime and Justice Institute.

“Sending low level offenders to prison is more likely to increase their criminal behavior. Secondly, longer prison terms for low level offenders do not reduce recidivism more than shorter terms of incarceration. Third, treatment programs delivered in the community are more effective than programs delivered in prison” Engle told reporters at a news conference.

Lawmakers are looking to raise the threshold for felony theft, and to require low level non violent drug offenders spend any time in local jails.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com