Florida Latina Women Rally Against Sanctuary Cities and Other Legislation

Multiple organizations representing Latina and Caribbean women in the State rallied in the Capitol Thursday.

They’re advocating against bills making their way through the Legislature they say would hurt ethnic women in the state.

The Legislation includes a ban on sanctuary cities, state funding for pregnancy centers that don’t provide abortions and a proposal that would ban certain types of abortion procedures.

Charo Valero is with the Florida Latina Advocacy Network.

“We are hurt and we are extremely disappointed that politicians are further restricting already limited access to care, further stigmatizing and criminalizing us and our families,” said Valero.

Advocates say the proposals would make it harder for undocumented Latina women to report sexual assault and limit their access to reproductive care.