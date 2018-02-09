Suspects in FSU Law Professor Murder Facing New Charges

Two suspects in the murder for hire plot of an FSU law professor are facing new charges as of Friday. Katherine Magbanua and Sigfredo Garcia have been charged with Conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder. The state has been seeking to try the two together but has been rebuffed by the judge. Prosecutor Georgia Cappleman is hoping the conspiracy charges would open the door to a joint trial.

“It is my theory that they were involved in the same conspiracy and that is part of the argument of trying them together is that the facts are the same, so we’ll find out if the court agrees with that,” said Cappleman.

Bond on the charges has been set at a hundred thousand dollars. Both both are being held without bond on first degree murder.