Supporting Puerto Rico

A half dozen Florida lawmakers were joined by the Congressman who represents more Puerto Rican immigrants than anyone else at the Capitol today. They are calling on the GOP controlled legislature to act fast to begin the draw down of money in the recently passed budget resolution to help school districts facing an influx of immigrants from the Caribbean following Hurricane Maria this year. Congressman Daren Soto says the time to act is now.

“I’m proud that we got two point seven billion dollars for schools impacted by recent disasters., including Florida. And I urge my legislative colleagues to apply for this money without delay, particularly, in schools that had hundreds or thousands of new students, from Puerto Rico, the Virgin islands’ and other areas Across the devoted landscape in the Caribbean” Soto told reporters at the news conference.