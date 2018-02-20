College Students Say Legislation Would Stand in the Way of Free Speech

Students from at least the state universities rallied against the passage of a bill that seeks to penalize universities that stifle free speech on campus.

The Legislation was filed after white nationalist Richard Spencer made an appearance at the University of Florida last year, which resulted in counter protests and students shouting over his speech.

Students say penalizing those who speak out against hate groups restricts the free speech of students, while promoting hate groups.

“It is undeniable that this bill is designed to confuse the public and distract those who might not support it. It’s very conveniently titled “Free Expression on Campus,” which leads most of its constituents to believe that this bill promotes free expression when in reality it simply suppresses it while picking and choosing what our modes of expression and in toleration of hate speech, racism and fascism on our campus can be,” said FSU student Reem Zaitoon.

Universities and individuals could be held liable for damages of between $500 and $100,000 for violating a persons first amendment right to free speech under the bill.