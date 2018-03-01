House Approves Ban on Dismemberment Abortions

The Florida House has approved a ban a common type of abortion procedure.

In 2016 More than 5,100 abortions performed in Florida were done in the second trimester, when the fetus is anywhere from 13 to 24 weeks.

This is how Representative Erin Grall graphically described the procedure on on the House floor.

“Pull hard. Really hard. You feel something let go and out pops a fully-formed leg about six inches long,” said Grall.

The House approved a proposal to ban the so-called “dismemberment abortion” procedure unless fetal demise is induced prior to removal.

But Planned Parenthood says the chemicals used to terminate the fetus can put the mother at risk.

“It specifies a way a doctor has to provide a procedure, whether or not the doctor thinks that’s medically necessary,” said Missy Wesolowski with Planned Parenthood.

Grall says it will prevent potential suffering to the fetus.

“We require surgeons to use anesthesia before performing a surgery on someone. At some point in time Government had to make that decision about regulation,” said Grall.

Although the bill passed through the House, it’s yet to be heard by a single committee in the Senate.

With only days left in the session, it’s unlikely it will.

Democrats say even if the bill does become law it will likely be halted by the courts as other abortion bills passed in recent years have been ruled unconstitutional.

“And we wasted a lot of time, put a lot of people through grief and emotion for things that are common sense unconstitutional,” said Representative Joseph Abruzzo.

Similar laws banning dismemberment abortions have been challenged in 6 states.

Representative Grall says many abortion providers already perform the procedure the way it would be required if the bill becomes law.