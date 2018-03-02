Local Governments May Buck State Gun Law

A half dozen counties are considering enacting stricter gun laws in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 dead, even though enacting them could violate state law and result in fines or removal from office. But local officials are getting encouragement from U-S Senator Bill Nelson, who says they should roll the dice and take their chances in the courts.

“If the NRA rules the roost and won’t let common sense legislation be passed in Tallahassee or Washington, I would certainly encourage local counties and cities to enact their common sense gun legislation” says Nelson.

Q:”But they would face potential removal from office or a five thousand dollar fine?”

“Well, you take that to the Supreme Court and they might find out that’s unconstitutional.”

Hillsborough County is considering an assault weapons ban, prohibiting large scale magazines in being discussed in Coral Springs, and Leon County is drafting an ordinance closing the so called gun show loophole. Others are also considering local actions.