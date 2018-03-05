6,000 Petitions Call on Governor Scott to Help Working Class Floridians

6,000 petitions signed by Floridan’s were delivered to the Governor’s Office Monday morning..

They urge Rick Scott to prioritize the needs of working class families during his final months in office. Supporters of the petition point to Governor Scott’s slashing of Medicaid and underfunding of public education as examples of Scott’s failure to stand up for working class Floridians.

Damien Filer with Progress Florida says the number of Floridians who qualify as working poor has also grown to 45% since Scott was elected.

“There’s something wrong with these numbers. It’s Governor Scott’s last year in office, it’s his last session it’s the last week of the last session and we’re here today on behalf of 6,000 Floridian’s who are calling on him to do something about this while there’s still time,” said Filer.

Supporters of the petition are asking Governor Scott to veto the House’s education package as a first step. The bill allocates more state funds to private schools and threatens some teachers unions.