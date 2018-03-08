Minutes after massive gun safety legislation passed Wednesday night in the state Capitol, the lone lawmaker who attended Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High amendment a speciality license plate bill headed for the Senate. It creates a plate to honor the school.

“You know, what better to potentially bring some money into the system and honor the high school by creating an MSD Strong license plate. So, those people who want to bring more money into the system state wide for school hardening, they should go bu that license plate” says Moskowitz.

The plate could take a year or longer to hit the streets, How much it raises depends on how many decide to purchase it.