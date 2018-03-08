Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

Remember Meadow.com

March 8th, 2018 by Mike Vasilinda

Father Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the high school shooting has lead the crusade for stronger schools. Today he say he is working to build a park to honor his daughter.

“We’re going to raise money and build  a spectacular and magnificent playground in all of Broward County, where all the kids can come and I’m just going to go and sit on a bench at the park and watch the kids. So if people want to follow that and me and my crusade to make schools safe, they should go to rememberMeadow.com. rememberMeadow.com.”

The grieving father now says he will take his campaign to all 50 states.

 

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com