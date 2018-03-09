House and Senate Trading Offers on Gambling Deal

With only days left before the 2018 session officially comes to a close State lawmakers are working on a last ditch effort to pass gambling reform in the state.

The two sides still disagree on numerous other issues including decoupling dog tracks and allowing fantasy sports.

But, the House has offered to allow up to 500 slot machines in 3 of 8 counties that have voted for them. The Senate made a counter offer to allow 750 machines in 6 counties.

“This is more of a compromise. We were at 8, we’ve now come down to six and we added a lot more new stuff in there that’s more Senate position because we feel like these slot referendums that we’re talking with the House [about] is going very well and the other stuff we want to put on the table and try and get those locked out,” said Senator Travis Hutson.

Despite negotiations failing for the past decade, there’s a new urgency this year with a looming constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would prevent the Legislature from changing gaming laws in the state without voter approval.