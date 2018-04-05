Federal Court Rejects Governor’s Request for a Stay on Clemency Ruling

A federal court has rejected the state’s request for a stay on a ruling that halted the state’s clemency process.

The process was halted after a Federal Judge ruled it unconstitutional because too much room for emotion was involved in the decision to restore felons civil rights.

Attorney General Pam Bondi says she stands by the state’s process and intends to appeal the ruling to the highest level.

“When I put my hand on a bible I swore to protect the constitution of the state of Florida and our laws and that’s what I’m doing. I’m the legal council so I’m not going to comment on this any further, but we will be appealing,” said Bondi.

The state has until April 26th to come up with a new clemency process.