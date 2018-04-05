Florida Special Olympics Gets $4Million Donation at Annual Torch Run

While the Special Olympics is celebrating its 50th anniversary, law enforcement gathered at the state’s Capitol to celebrate the game’s 35th year in Florida with the annual Torch Run.

Law enforcement from around the state carried the Flome of Hope onto the Capitol Grounds for the annual ceremony. A check for more than $4 million was presented to Special Olympics Florida. The money was the result of donations from an estimated 2 million Publix customers.

This year, 46,000 Florida athletes will compete in this year’s games, up from 38,000 last year.

“For many of these athletes this special olympics is actually what they would call their family. So this is where they not only get physical exercise and interaction, they have great social skills that they’re building because of their friends that are in this,” said Special Olympics Florida President Sherry Wheelock.

The games will be held in May at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.